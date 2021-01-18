WLET - Mary Linda Knox

In response to the letter asking why people voted for President Joe Biden rather than impeached former President Trump (“What about Biden?” Jan. 15) — without mentioning Trump — I could write about Biden’s compassion, his competency and his experience in great detail, but even if he had none of those qualities, I would have voted for him. I would have voted for a can of dog food before I voted for Trump. I would have voted for Britney Spears’ second ex-husband or the bass player from ZZ Top without even knowing either of their names.