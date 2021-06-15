WLET - Mary Lou Moore - WEDNESDAY

Let’s finish the job

I was a student nurse in the last widespread polio epidemic in the United States. I cared for children and adults in iron lungs, rocking beds and with hot towels using the Sister Kenny method. One patient was a college classmate of my husband’s. Life that summer was hugely stressful as was life this past summer.

We were so excited when the Salk vaccine became available in 1954. Parents couldn’t wait to have their children vaccinated. Polio is now so rare that there are fewer than 500 cases reported in the world, almost exclusively in the poorest countries of Africa and Asia.

It was the vaccine that made the difference. So it is really hard for me to understand why people don’t want the vaccine for themselves and their eligible children. As a nurse, it is particularly difficult for me to understand the reluctance of health care providers. We should be leading the way and, of course, many, many of us are.

Come on, folks. Let’s finish this job. Let all who are eligible get vaccinated.

Mary Lou Moore

Winston-Salem