WLET - Mary Lou Moore

Voting by mail

During my professional life I occasionally needed to be out of town on an election day (usually a primary, as few meetings are held on national Election Day) which is the same in every state. I was so thankful that I could vote by mail before I left home. Now, in my 80s, I am equally thankful for the opportunity to vote by mail.

I miss the socializing of going to the polls and seeing friends, but not the lines and having to stand in front of the voting machine. I also think I make more informed decisions as I can read about candidates and issues at the time I am voting.

Moreover, none of us knows about the weather or, in our current health climate, what the flu and/or the virus situation will be in November. I would hate to miss the opportunity to vote, but if I vote by mail my vote will be safely cast and ready to be counted on Election Day. As an added plus, we’ll be helping the postal service.

Mary Lou Moore

Winston-Salem