WLEt - Mary Lynn Holder-Dunbar

We were kept safely distanced as our necessary information was taken and our National Guardsmen guided us from station to station as they carefully informed each person about the vaccine, then directed us to the appropriate place. Our injections were given by professional medical staff; an EMS worker seated and observed each socially distanced person for 15 minutes until they were confident we displayed no reaction symptoms. Another worker made sure each had an appointment card for our next vaccination and a National Guardsman escorted us out.