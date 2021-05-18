WLET - Mary Robinson

A simplistic matrix

The May 16 article on CEO compensation, “Follow the money,” seemed to come from a place of childish scarcity thinking. I'm very puzzled why any news professional would construct such a simplistic matrix, posturing "the CEOs versus the median workers" as a kind of judge and jury.

Did your paper even consider what this last year has meant to corporate leaders with thousands of employees? Was there no interest (beyond what they were paid) to reflect in this article what they were able to achieve, how they kept their teams moving forward in the face of both health and political crises?

Over the last year, media has covered stories on many of these CEOs. Marvin Ellison led Lowe's initiative to commit over $1.1 billion in assistance to first responders, to small businesses with grants and a litany of other constituencies, because, in his words, "we believe it’s just the right thing to do." You highlighted Kelly King's leadership in protecting and advocating for clients with COVID losses, in bringing two financial giants together and in creating a merged culture of achievement and service to the community.