WLET - Mary Whitley Jan 11, 2021

They said they had to let Trump be Trump. So they did. And, here we are.

Mary Whitley
Pfafftown

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local
Three federal unemployment benefit payments restarted in N.C.
Jan 6, 2021
Federal unemployment benefit payments are resuming in North Carolina, including the temporary restart of the primary funding program that Cong…

Dining
Fast-casual chicken restaurant opening Winston-Salem's old First Street Draught House building
Updated Jan 9, 2021
Noble Food & Pursuits, which owns Rooster's: A Noble Grille, and Durban Hospitality Group, are planning to open a Bossy Beulah's Chicken S…

Education
School reopening will resume Monday. All students will return by end of month to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools
Jan 5, 2021
The reopening for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will move forward as planned, with three more grades returning on Monday and the remain…

Crime
'Outer Banks' Netflix show stole from Yadkin teacher's novel, lawsuit alleges
Jan 4, 2021
A high school English teacher from Yadkin County says in a federal lawsuit that the creators of the hit Netflix show, "Outer Banks" stole the …

Crime
Murder, robbery charges in connection with home invasion and shooting in Winston-Salem
Jan 5, 2021
A Winston-Salem man faces murder and robbery charges in connection with last month's shooting death of another man, authorities said Tuesday.

Local News
Western Forsyth farm sold to conservation group as step toward historic site
19 hrs ago
The Messick Farm property in western Forsyth County has been acquired with plans to convert the 246 acres off the Yadkin River into a historic…

Local News
N.C. National Guard headed to Forsyth to help with COVID vaccination efforts
Jan 8, 2021
Forsyth County is among the first two North Carolina communities getting COVID-19 vaccine assistance from state National Guard personnel.

Education
Colleagues mourn death of Sherwood Forest Elementary staff member
Jan 7, 2021
Employees of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools are mourning the death of a colleague.

Local News
Hiker in critical condition after falling at Pilot Mountain State Park
20 hrs ago
PINNACLE – A hiker who fell from a ledge on a trail at Pilot Mountain State Park Sunday afternoon was taken by ambulance to a Winston-Salem ho…

Local News
Here's how to get a COVID-19 vaccination if you're 75 or older in Forsyth County
Jan 4, 2021
The oldest Forsyth County residents eligible for Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccinations could begin receiving them as early as Wednesday from count…