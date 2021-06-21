 Skip to main content
WLET - Matt Conyers
Withdrawal from Afghanistan

President Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan is highly irresponsible.

I realize there are no good scenarios for Afghanistan. Turning it into a Western-style democracy is a lost cause. We should never have gone there in the first place.

But since we are there, we can’t just up and leave — especially if it means leaving our allies there in the lurch.

When we leave, a lot of U.S. supporters — interpreters, drivers, engineers — will be slaughtered. We need to bring the people who assisted us, the people who love America, here where they will be safe.

Biden will be committing a great sin if he abandons them.

Matt Conyers

Winston-Salem

