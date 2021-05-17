WLET - Matt Conyers

Shameful

I saw Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert on TV last week downplaying the Jan. 6 insurrection, saying that there were a few people who misbehaved, but the majority just came to protest.

Over 400 “protesters” have been charged with federal crimes. How many more protesters were there on Jan. 6?

Gohmert went on to say that the insurrectionists were “political prisoners held hostage by their own government.”

On Jan. 6, it was the government that was held hostage by the insurrectionists.

He said they weren’t armed because they didn’t have firearms.

But they had clubs, bear spray and stun guns. Anyway, it’s not guns that kill people, right? Republicans have been telling us for decades that it’s people who kill people.

Gohmert is not alone. Several Republicans have been downplaying the attack. What's their motive? Do they fear being found to be complicit?