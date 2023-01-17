WLET - Matthew Mayers - WEDNESDAY, JAN. 18

A sustainable city

Readers of this newspaper recently learned that Lee Garrity will retire from his position as Winston-Salem's city manager in June of this year. Garrity has served long and well, effectively leading the city's bureaucracy. As a transplant to Winston-Salem in 2003, I was pleased to find that the city ran smoothly, handling everyday bureaucratic tasks well. That kind of organizational culture generally comes from the top.

As the city begins pondering a new era under different management, there is a crucial element of leadership that we should hold front and center: commitment to aggressively implementing a city-wide sustainability plan. The City Council passed a sustainability resolution in 2020, setting forth some ambitious goals to decarbonize city operations over time.

Sadly, we have seen very little progress and no public plan. We need our city government to lead by example as it accesses new federal funds to convert its fleet to electric vehicles, drastically reduce the carbon footprint of city buildings, make smart decisions regarding land and water resources, implement a sensible and comprehensive recycling program, and safeguard the health and economic well-being of our most vulnerable residents. All of this is consistent with promoting a vibrant economy in our city and region.

This letter is not meant as a criticism of Garrity in any way. Instead, I hope readers will see it as encouragement to tell our City Council and mayor to insist on a deep commitment to sustainability as an absolute requirement for our next city manager.

Matthew Mayers

Winston-Salem