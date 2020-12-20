WLET - Matthew Mayers

Regan: Good choice

North Carolinians should feel proud that President-elect Joe Biden has named Michael Regan to head his EPA ("Biden picks N.C. native to lead EPA,” Dec. 18). Though the state will miss Regan's environmental leadership, many of us hope that the agency's first African-American director will bring a new focus on environmental justice.

There are many regulatory actions the Biden administration could take to lessen the environmental burden on marginalized communities in the U.S., but I hope they will also vigorously promote a legislative agenda that includes H.R. 763, The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. This act provides for a gradually increasing fee on fossil fuels, with all revenues refunded monthly to Americans on a per capita basis.

Economists of every stripe agree that this is the most efficient and least painful way to incentivize the innovation we will need to quickly draw down our greenhouse gas emissions. But the proposed legislation is also a big win for folks at the lower end of the income scale.