WLET - Matthew Mayers

Regan: Good choice
North Carolinians should feel proud that President-elect Joe Biden has named Michael Regan to head his EPA ("Biden picks N.C. native to lead EPA,” Dec. 18). Though the state will miss Regan's environmental leadership, many of us hope that the agency's first African-American director will bring a new focus on environmental justice.
There are many regulatory actions the Biden administration could take to lessen the environmental burden on marginalized communities in the U.S., but I hope they will also vigorously promote a legislative agenda that includes H.R. 763, The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. This act provides for a gradually increasing fee on fossil fuels, with all revenues refunded monthly to Americans on a per capita basis.
Economists of every stripe agree that this is the most efficient and least painful way to incentivize the innovation we will need to quickly draw down our greenhouse gas emissions. But the proposed legislation is also a big win for folks at the lower end of the income scale.
According to independent analysis, over 60% of Americans would see a net financial gain from this proposal, with the biggest benefits going to the most disadvantaged -- precisely the people who suffer the most from environmental degradation. Rapidly decreasing carbon emissions coupled with support for low-income earners is the model of a win-win. Let's hope that Regan and Biden bring that message to Congress and the American people.
To learn more about H.R. 763, visit www.citizensclimatelobby.org.
Matthew Mayers
Winston-Salem
