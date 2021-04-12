WLET - Matthew Mayers

The economic consensus

The April 11 editorial "Our View: New EPA head shows promise" accurately depicts Michael Regan as a champion for the EPA and the de-politicization of science. Tarheels should be proud that the Biden administration has chosen one of our own to restore the credibility and usefulness of the agency. Listening to the scientific consensus is crucial.

We should likewise hope that the administration will listen to the consensus of serious economists. In March, Noah Kaufman was named as a senior economist to the White House Council of Economic Advisors.

Kaufman has done extensive research at Columbia University that points to the usefulness of a carbon tax. His research indicates that taxing carbon as it enters the economy (coal, oil, gas), and refunding those revenues to American households, would spur huge market innovations to help us climb out of the climate hole we have dug for ourselves. By making the tax revenues refundable to households, the plan avoids overburdening those at the bottom of the economic ladder.

So far, President Biden has not come out in favor of carbon tax legislation. Let's hope he continues to heed the experts and does endorse such legislation soon. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, introduced by Rep. Ted Deutch this month, would be a terrific bill to back.