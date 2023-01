Heartbreaking

I live just off Bethabara Road in Winston-Salem. Forty-eight acres of trees have been cut down and the habitats of animals and birds have been destroyed. The carnage continues for the fourth week so far.

Surely there must be some local ordinance against deforestation in the age of global warming and climate change. Is there nothing that can be done to stop this devastation? It's really heartbreaking and just plain wrong!