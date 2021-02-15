wlET - Max Rutte

Democracy at stake?

Wait, what? The writer of the Feb.13 letter “Nice job” says that moving from fossil fuels to renewable energy means that “nothing less than our democracy is now at stake”?

President Biden’s decision to move us toward renewable energy is the direct result of a free and democratic election. What does the letter writer think democracy is?

Was democracy at stake when disgraced former President Trump turned us from renewable energy back to dirty fossil fuels?

The letter writer refers to “catastrophic job losses,” but only 1,000 were associated with the Keystone XL Pipeline. The rest were speculative. All fossil fuel jobs are going to be lost. We’re running out of oil.

We’ll never run out of sun or wind. Solar and wind are projected to be the first- and third-fastest-growing job markets in the U.S., respectively, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In the meantime, we lost about three millions jobs because of Trump’s weak COVID response.

I still don’t know what any of that has to do with “our democracy.”

Max Rutte

Winston-Salem