 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Megan Lewis - FRIDAY
0 Comments

WLET - Megan Lewis - FRIDAY

  • 0

A waiting list

We all stayed inside for over a year, gave up months of milestones, missed out on so much beauty and joy and time with people we love — and it’s all being wasted because of "the vaccine hesitant" — people who listened to Fox News college drop-outs, evangelical preachers who claimed divine immunity and nonsense conspiracy theories.

We did what we were supposed to do, but these people thought they were smarter than doctors. They ignored the stories of overcrowded hospitals; they even ignored the ministers who were against the vaccine until they found themselves dying in the hospital, saying, "I was wrong, please take the vaccine." They were eaten up with their own oversized grandiosity.

Every single person who refuses to take the vaccine and then asks for medical help should be put on a waiting list; we’ll get to them when everyone else is better.

All they're doing is proving that maybe we should listen to the government rather than the tin-foil hat crowd. "The X-Files" was not a documentary.

Megan Lewis

Winston-Salem

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office: Water was turned off for up to three hours because inmates flooded cells.
Crime

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office: Water was turned off for up to three hours because inmates flooded cells.

Triad Abolition Project, a group critical of law-enforcement agencies, will hold a protest about conditions at the Forsyth County Jail. Earlier this week, a spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said that inmates staged a protest at the jail in their cells, and detention officers turned off water at the jail because some inmates flooded their cells. She has provided little detail on what exactly happened and how long the water was shut off. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News