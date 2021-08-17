WLET - Megan Lewis

A waiting list

We all stayed inside for over a year, gave up months of milestones, missed out on so much beauty and joy and time with people we love — and it’s all being wasted because of "the vaccine hesitant" — people who listened to Fox News college drop-outs, evangelical preachers who claimed divine immunity and nonsense conspiracy theories.

We did what we were supposed to do, but these people thought they were smarter than doctors. They ignored the stories of overcrowded hospitals; they even ignored the ministers who were against the vaccine until they found themselves dying in the hospital, saying, "I was wrong, please take the vaccine." They were eaten up with their own oversized grandiosity.

Every single person who refuses to take the vaccine and then asks for medical help should be put on a waiting list; we’ll get to them when everyone else is better.

All they're doing is proving that maybe we should listen to the government rather than the tin-foil hat crowd. "The X-Files" was not a documentary.

Megan Lewis

Winston-Salem