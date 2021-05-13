WLET - Meka Douthit - FRIDAY

One major lesson learned from this pandemic has been about the broken parts of our health care system related to access to care. These gaps created a lack of system resources, mainly health care providers needed to provide care. Access challenges still occur as our emergency departments serve as front-line care for many.

The answer to our access-to-care need can be easily remedied by allowing our Advanced Practice Registered Nurses (APRNs) to practice at the full extent of their training and education, allowing care to be delivered in areas that are not available today. The challenge is created by ridiculous red tape calling for physician supervision.

I see a nurse practitioner for my women’s health needs. My NP is resourceful and compassionate and very confidently provides my care.

As a nurse for over 25 years, I want everyone that seeks care to have options, not limitations. We can make this possible by calling our legislators, sharing our stories and urging them to join us in support of the SAVE Act (House Bill 277 & Senate Bill 249). Remove the red tape to increase access to get safe, affordable, value-added and effective care. We can’t afford to wait; our next is now. Let’s get the SAVE Act passed.

Meka Douthit

Winston-Salem