WLET - Mel H. Henderson WEDNESDAY

Bipartisanship?

Columnist Marc Thiessen says that “Biden has killed bipartisanship” (March 13). When was it alive?

Was it when Republicans refused to give Judge Merrick Garland a hearing for the Supreme Court? Was it when they rammed through their 2017 rich-folks tax cut? Was it when they replaced Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with Amy Coney Barrett before Ginsburg’s body even cooled?

I never want to be lectured about “bipartisanship” by Republicans again. All they care about is power.

Mel H. Henderson

Winston-Salem

