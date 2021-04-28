WLET - Mel H. Henderson

A better way

In the April 28 letter “The biggest problem,” the writer, arguing against Phil Zuckerman’s April 10 column, “No reason to fear a secular nation,” claims that if God “doesn’t exist, then our ideals really don’t matter. In fact, nothing matters. Nothing at all.”

I once thought that. Then I overcame my irrational belief in God and realized that everything matters more, especially morality.

If there’s no god to fall back on, then we must take responsibility for ourselves. How we choose to live and how we treat others (and how they treat us) is of the utmost importance. This isn’t just a dress rehearsal for heaven, it’s the real thing. Forgiveness for trespass cannot be taken for granted. Sometimes, it must be earned.

The letter writer tried to undermine Zuckerman’s main point — that “secular” nations like the Scandinavian countries tend to have less crime, less violence, better education, more equitable economics and a kinder social safety net than religious nations like ours. But he couldn’t deny the reality of that point.