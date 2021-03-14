WLET - Mel H. Henderson

Bipartisanship?
Columnist Marc Thiessen says that “Biden has killed bipartisanship” (March 13). When was it alive?
Was it when Republicans refused to give Judge Merrick Garland a hearing for the Supreme Court? Was it when they rammed through their 2017 rich-folks tax cut? Was it when they replaced Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with Amy Coney Barrett before Ginsburg’s body even cooled?
I never want to be lectured about “bipartisanship” by Republicans again. All they care about is power.
Mel H. Henderson
Winston-Salem