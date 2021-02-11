WLET - Mel H. Henderson

A mild term

Saying that Sens. Richard Burr and Ben Sasse are not representative of most Republican voters is not the strong argument that the writer of the Feb. 11 letter “‘Sophisticated’ readers” thinks it is. These men are generally considered to possess a little more intelligence and integrity than the average Republican senator. Republicans should be proud of them.

But when the letter writer asks, “Why not include a quote from Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, or perhaps a quote from Rep. Jim Jordan from Ohio?” he reveals that he misses the point of the Feb. 7 editorial “Trump’s trial begins.” It was generously trying to portray the rational, conservative side of the Republican Party in contrast to the anti-intellectual, conspiracy theory loving side. Cruz, Hawley and Jordan are in the latter group. They all stood by the former president, who spread a Big Lie and tried to overthrow the government.

The letter writer is upset that the Journal referred to some Republicans — not all — as “gullible.”

But if that mild term — it could have been much worse — wasn’t politically correct enough for the letter writer, I wish he would have suggested how we should describe millions of people who fell for the con man’s scam and still adore him.