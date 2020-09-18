WLEt - Meredith Paige

Same as the president
In response to the Sept. 15 letter “A simple answer” that was in response to the Sept. 6 letter “Broken promises:”
The writer used exactly 61 words to state an inventory of politicians -- not reasons for reelecting President Trump. Then he used approximately 1/4 of the “argument” to complain about how he ran out of words. He had an opportunity to use 189 additional words to present a case and establish a position.
Unfortunately, the same methodology was used here that our president is using to intimate, imply and imbue without facts or supporting documentation.
This is the opinion section. However, there is no opinion stated? The Journal has not achieved its goal to provide a platform for opinions when it prints a list. How is this list any different than a grocery list?
What is the justification? What is the support to back these claims as reasons for reelecting Trump? The democratic society was designed and constructed to promote differences of opinions to facilitate compromise and positive change to benefit all the people, all the time.
I challenge the readership to sift through the disinformation and analyze if there is any rationale behind Trump’s policies and if these decisions are in the best interest of our nation at large. Ultimately, we the people must supply rational and substantive positions and opinions rather than a grocery list of opponents.
I encourage the readership to fully express its positions… and use its 250 words wisely.
Meredith Paige
Clemmons