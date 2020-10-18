WLET - Merle Whitney

A troubling prediction

It's ironic that both the Democrats and Republicans agree on this troubling prediction. They claim that there is a toxic vein of corruption and despotism that runs deeply within Washington, D.C. Our liberty and freedom are at risk. Our Constitution is blatantly ignored. The only thing each party is interested in is total power.

As a voter, one might come to a stunning conclusion: One of the parties is lying.

Americans need to keep a close eye on whomever wins in November. If the party that is lying ends up being elected, it will not unmask its true intentions immediately. It will be a deliberate process.

But the change will accelerate – kind of like cooking the frog in a pot of water. And it doesn't matter whether you're Republican or Democrat, you will be just like the frog. When you are done, you are done. Ultimate power has no allegiance to any party.

Merle Whitney

Advance