WLET - Michael C. Rewald

Devastating

"The Red death had long devastated the country." So begins the classic "The Masque of the Red Death," an aproPOE tale relevant on many levels this October. After hundreds of thousands of his subjects had succumbed, Prince Prospero, a narcissistic and unempathetic tyrant, summoned 1,000 sycophantic followers to retire with him to “the deep seclusion” of his garish, heavily fortified towered abbey in an attempt to “bid defiance to the contagion.” Those left outside without personal protection could take care of themselves.

To keep his rabid base distracted and free from worry of the reality outside, the prince provided lavish entertainments, culminating at the end of five or six months with the title's masquerade. All manner of costumings and behaviors were encouraged and condoned. The festivities' revelries abruptly halt when the symbolic figure of the Red Death in corpse-like costume appears.

In electing to prevent infection with an alternative reality, the prince has created a super-spreader environment in which “died each in the despairing posture of his fall.” Life definitely imitates art.

Michael C. Rewald

Winston-Salem