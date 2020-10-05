 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Michael Dixon
0 comments

WLET - Michael Dixon

  • 0

What ‘fair share’?

Presidential candidate Joe Biden uses the term “their fair share” as do others. The suggestion is that others should pay more taxes. But never is it explained how the “fair share” should be calculated nor is an exact definition offered except “more.” And it is always “others.” Often increased taxes on corporate profits is a suggestion.

Another explanation omitted is that retirement plans, such as IRAs, 401K, N.C. State Employees Retirement Systems, annuities offered by insurance companies, all depend upon investment in (hopefully) profitable corporations to supply money for those plans and annuities. Additional taxes on corporate profits will reduce payouts to the above plans. And will reduce payments to the beneficiaries of those plans.

“Fair share” is a play on class envy -- a form of jealousy. Even some employees are jealous of the profits of their employers. It could be suggested that those people should seek to work for an employer who makes losses. Let us know how that works out.

Corporations and people who have some available money are the ones who create jobs. Their investments benefit all of us. Increased taxes are definitely not the way to create more jobs.

Michael Dixon

East Bend

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News