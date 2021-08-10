WLET - Michael Holder

Wokeness

I am woke.

By which I mean that I'm aware of the ways in which Americans and American society stack the deck against minorities — and have concluded that it's wrong.

By which I mean that I believe every eligible American citizen has the right to vote.

By which I mean that I'm concerned about and interested in people who are different than me.

I am woke and I like being woke. It's smarter than being bigoted.

Why are Republicans opposed to being woke? Why do they act like it's a bad thing?

Michael Holder

Winston-Salem