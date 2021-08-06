WLET - Michael Holmes
What's up with those cats? Wallburg woman has unidentified felines near her home, thinks they may be cougars
Janet Nichols first saw one of the big cats on May 27.
A 45-year-old Winston-Salem man died in a wreck Saturday on Salem Parkway, Winston-Salem Police said.
Drug Task Force: Couple had cocaine, THC oil, heroin, LSD, mushrooms and other controlled substances at Winston-Salem residences
The Forsyth County Drug Task Force arrested two Winston-Salem residents on 39 separate charges after the task force received a tip that illega…
Novant Health postpones August street festival out of COVID-19 concerns
A Winston-Salem tax preparer pleaded guilty Monday to helping with and filing a false income tax return.
A driver going the wrong way on Interstate 40 West in Winston-Salem died in a crash that involved five vehicles Friday afternoon, authorities said
Suspended driver's license? Winston-Salem, Forsyth County DA team up for program to help restore licenses.
More than 50,000 people in Forsyth County can't drive because of a suspended license.
Philip Morris USA halts U..S. expansion of heat-not-burn traditional cigarettes
Gov. Roy Cooper offers a statewide COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.
An 18-year-old from Winston-Salem is the latest winner in North Carolina’s Your Shot at $1 Million contest.