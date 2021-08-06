 Skip to main content
WLET - Michael Holmes
Can't help but laugh

GOP: I don’t want to get vaccinated.

Also GOP: I don’t want to wear a mask.

Also also GOP: I blame the spread of the virus on illegal immigrants.

Keep it up, GOP; I need the laughs.

Michael Holmes

Winston-Salem

