WLET - Michael K. Griffin - SATURDAY

Unintended consequences

The April 1 Nation & World page in the Journal has a headline declaring that "Corporations would pay." This is referring to the President Biden’s infrastructure plan and the way to pay for the $2.3 trillion price tag.

The Wall Street Journal of the same date further informs us about this statement. I hope your readers understand that increasing corporate taxes results in higher prices for the goods and services they produce, reduced hiring of new employees and likely smaller wage increases and benefits and reduced dividend payouts.

The rates being proposed puts U.S. companies back into the top worldwide corporate rates even as some EU countries are reducing their corporate rate. This can only cause corporations to rethink their plans to move more operations to the U.S. and perhaps reverse the process.

So ultimately, this increase will be mostly paid for by American consumers and investors and would likely slow the U.S. economy as we hope to rebound from the pandemic impact.

So be careful what you wish for, as the unintended consequences of this proposal may well outweigh any positive changes it might hope to accomplish.

Michael K. Griffin

Winston-Salem