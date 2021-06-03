WLET - Michael K. Griffin

No government control

Re: the June 1 letter "Critical thinking needed." I guess the writer accessed the QAnon website, since he quoted it in his letter. He then bashed Cal Thomas, a conservative columnist, for being instantly against Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas for "considering development of tools that would help American's children discern truth from lies" (“The Ministry of Truth 2.0, “ May 29). He says Thomas does not want the government to deliver the "goods" -- meaning the "truth"?.

He then says, “given a choice between QAnon and Homeland Security, I don't think the decision should be very hard." Really?

I can only assume the writer has never read "Brave New World" nor "1984," two books written many years ago that oppose government control of information and thereby control of the people. I am told there are people who believe wrestling is real and the Moon landing was a fake. That is their right in a free country. Under Stalin, the Soviet Union rewrote history to conform to Stalin's views. The Chinese government has done a similar reset.