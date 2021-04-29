 Skip to main content
WLET - Michael McCrory - SATURDAY
WLET - Michael McCrory - SATURDAY

Climate action

It is encouraging to see President Biden’s prioritization of climate action on the world stage (“Leaders call for action,” April 24). However, it is also clear that some, such as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, are wary of a(nother) $2 trillion spending plan.

A great cooperative first step would be to embrace market-based bills that would effectively lower atmospheric carbon and already have broad support. The Growing Climate Solutions Act reintroduced on April 20 by two Democratic and two Republican senators would allow farmers and foresters to participate in carbon markets and benefit from climate-friendly practices. In addition, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act reintroduced on April 1 would price carbon at the source and return dividends to Americans, broadly incentivizing lower carbon emissions.

Carbon pricing was recently endorsed by the American Petroleum Institute, adding to previous support from a wide variety of businesses, environmental groups, and essentially every economist. Let’s encourage Rep. Kathy Manning, Sen. Richard Burr and Sen. Thom Tillis to carefully consider these effective and economically favorable approaches that are so urgently needed to address climate change.

Michael McCrory

Winston-Salem

