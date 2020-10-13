WLET - Michael McCrory - SATURDAY

An extreme position

In “AP FACT CHECK: Pence on climate, Harris on taxes, in debate” (journalnow.com, Oct 8), Vice President Mike Pence’s statement, “President Trump has made it clear we’re going to continue to listen to the science” on climate change was judged to be false. There are only two world leaders who do not publicly accept the worldwide scientific consensus on climate change: Trump and Kim Jong Un of North Korea. This would meet the Oxford English definition of “extreme”: “furthest from the center; outermost.”

There are climate solutions that decrease regulatory needs and stimulate the economy, such as the carbon fee and dividend plan that is supported by economists and businesses. Unfortunately, we don’t see any reasonable acknowledgement or action on climate from Trump and those who have aligned themselves with him (see: Sen. Thom Tillis). This partially explains why Scientific American has endorsed a president for the first time in its 175-year history, saying “Donald Trump has badly damaged the U.S. and its people — because he rejects evidence and science.”