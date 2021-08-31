WLET - Michael McCrory - SATURDAY

The critical element
Thanks to the Journal for pointing out in the Aug. 27 editorial “Farewell, August” that the extreme weather we’ve seen lately from climate change is costing human lives.
The recent infrastructure bill passed in the U.S. Senate was a nice bipartisan step with some modest climate provisions for clean energy development and predicting and controlling floods and wildfires. The critical element we still need, however, is a dramatic reduction in carbon emissions. A price on carbon would be the most efficient and effective way to accomplish this goal.
The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act has bipartisan support and would provide an economic boost as well. Our elected officials need to push for a price on carbon yesterday, but today will have to do – and if they won’t, let’s find someone else who will.
Michael McCrory
Winston-Salem