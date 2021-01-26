WLET - Michael McCrory

An opportunity for unity

As pointed out by columnist Marc Thiessen on Jan. 23 (“How Biden restores unity”), politicians saying the word “unity” does little to achieve it – a major initiative based on common ground is essential. The climate emergency is the perfect opportunity to come together behind a critical issue that affects everyone, and North Carolina is in a position to lead the effort, given the vulnerability of our coast to sea-level rise and hurricanes and our state being a national leader in clean energy jobs.

Sen. Thom Tillis, Sen. Richard Burr, Rep. Kathy Manning and the rest of our elected officials need to bring climate change to the forefront and work together to push forward effective and economically favorable solutions. The carbon fee and dividend proposal (HR 763) already has bipartisan support, and would decrease emissions while stimulating the economy with less need for piecemeal regulation.

Here’s hoping that the politicians and citizens of North Carolina will take this opportunity to pursue unity while preserving our wonderful state for generations to come.

Michael McCrory

Winston-Salem