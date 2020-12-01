WLET - Michael McCrory

An efficient energy market

The article “One half of ‘Property Brothers’ wants to flip the solar switch” (Nov. 17) outlines how solar panels are a great source of renewable energy that are underutilized because of a tangled system of government and big money propping up fossil fuels.

The difficulty for consumers was underscored by the “Ask Sam” column on Nov 5 indicating that customers in our area have a frustrating 65% likelihood of getting rebates for solar installation.

Instead of an obtuse system of subsidies and rebates, a more efficient market economy for energy would be better for consumers and the environment, and support the 100,000 clean energy jobs in North Carolina (ninth in the nation as of the end of 2019).

The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 763) is a market-based plan with bipartisan support that would drive efficiencies and innovations in the energy sector while stimulating the economy. Ineffective and complicated piecemeal legislation would be removed in favor of transparent pricing of carbon at the source that allows consumers to choose ways to save money by decreasing fossil fuel use.