WLET - Michael McCrory

The climate threat

As the article “Numbers show climate change impact” (July 22) demonstrates, the escalating heat records, wildfires and droughts make it abundantly clear that it is unethical for us to continue to leave the problem of climate change to escalate for future generations.

Beyond the obvious impact on the environment, climate change is increasingly threatening the U.S. economy. In addition to the direct costs from severe weather events, U.S. businesses will be fighting an uphill battle to stay competitive internationally given the European Union’s plan for a carbon border tax revealed in the past month. Economists are in essentially universal agreement that a price on carbon with border adjustment would be the most efficient and economically favorable way to lower emissions.

Sen. Richard Burr and Sen. Thom Tillis deserve appreciation for voting in support of the bipartisan Growing Climate Solutions Act last month, allowing farmers to benefit from climate-friendly practices through carbon markets. With a new budget resolution proposed in the Senate recently, including measures related to climate change, now is the time for us to contact our senators as well as Rep. Kathy Manning to tell them that we need similar bipartisan cooperation on a price on carbon before it’s too late.