WLET - Michael McCrory

Misleading statements

Despite the headline “Conservatives and Climate," the statements from candidates Ted Budd and Pat McCrory (front page, April 25) do not accurately describe all of the groups that want to address  climate change.

There are more views on climate change remedies than just those of the "far left."

In fact, the Senate Climate Solutions Caucus has equal numbers of Republican and Democrat members and seeks “responsible solutions in a bipartisan way."

The implication that climate solutions would “bankrupt the middle class and starve the poor” is counter to the findings of multiple economic assessments. The carbon-fee and dividend plan, for example, is projected by economists to boost the GDP while particularly benefiting disadvantaged groups. Furthermore, it would spur innovation and investment in renewable energy, another goal of the Senate Caucus.

North Carolinians who do not want to see the Outer Banks underwater and more than 60 days of extreme heat per year, and who want to see our state’s tremendous capacity for clean-energy jobs and carbon capture utilized, deserve better than misleading statements that delay necessary action on climate change.

Here’s hoping that our new senator, whomever that may be, steps up to work productively on this critical issue.

Michael McCrory

Winston Salem

