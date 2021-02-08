WLEt - Michael Nader -- TUESDAY

More to current events, starting this week, Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis will be hearing impeachment evidence regarding former President Trump. Here’s what a Republican president, Theodore Roosevelt, noted: “Patriotism means to stand by the country. It does not mean to stand by the president or any other public official, save exactly to the degree in which he himself stands by the county. It is patriotic to support him in so far as he efficiently serves the country. It is unpatriotic not to oppose him to the exact extent that by inefficiency or otherwise he fails in his duty to stand by the country. In either event, it is unpatriotic not to tell the truth -- whether about the president or anyone else.”