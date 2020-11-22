WLET - Michael Newman - FRIDAY

A silver lining

Yes Virginia, there is a silver lining! President Trump’s amazing faith that Santa will announce that he won the presidential election won’t happen. But Trump’s efforts to try to prove election fraud and/or mismanagement have all failed. There appears to be no doubt that Joe Biden will be inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States on Jan. 20, 2021.

There is a silver lining to Trump’s delusionary view of reality. The past several weeks has showed the honesty and transparency of the election’s source in each of America’s 3,141 counties. After Trump initiated re-counts, there is proof of the high-level integrity of poll workers, vote counting, governmental rules and fair supervision. Despite Trump’s, Sen. Lindsey Graham’s, and attorney Rudy Giuliani’s efforts to intimidate elected officials, we have proof of honesty and commitments to democracy as envisioned by our Founders as they discussed the wording of our Constitution as Dave Roos wrote in “Why Was the Electoral College Created?”: