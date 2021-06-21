WLET - Michael Newman

Public servants

Where are the public servants who were once leaders of both political parties? Most appear to have been replaced by hucksters and crooks.

It is time for all Americans to encourage potential public servants to run for office, then support their elections and praise them for doing a good job. We need to stop the endless whining, hate and falsehoods that are suffocating our democracy.

Democracy requires our hard work to survive and grow. Every American will pay a high price if authoritarians take control of our country. Our grandparents and great-grandparents fought to save America. We owe it to our children and grandchildren to do our parts to save their future.

Michael Newman

Winston-Salem