WLET - Michael Priest

The most important thing

“If we don’t solve the Presidential Election Fraud of 2020...Republicans will not be voting in '22 or '24,” former President Trump said in a statement on Wednesday. “It is the single most important thing for Republicans to do.”

I never thought I'd say this, but I agree with Trump 100%. Republicans should skip the vote in 2022 and '24. They shouldn't even bother to field candidates for office. Why bother when he, um, when he's not been awarded for 2020?

Yes, the whole system has been set up to betray Trump. All the Republican legislators and officials who turned their backs on him by not fighting harder to install him in office, which is pretty much all of them, why should they be rewarded with re-election? Let them lose. That'll teach them to reject the leader of their party.

I promise to do my part by only voting for Democrats. But I agree with Trump, a man of great influence and high energy, that all devoted Republicans should sit those elections out. He said it's the single most important thing they can do! There's no better way to punish disloyal Republicans than to let the Democrats win.

Michael Priest

Winston-Salem