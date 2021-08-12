WLET - Michael Ryan - SUNDAY

Relief distribution

Once again government bureaucracies fail those they are paid to serve. Your Aug. 8 editorial "Preventing more homelessness" was silent on why the eviction moratorium has become a national issue involving the president and the Supreme Court.

Congress has appropriated $47 billion for rent relief, but over the previous 16 months, state, local and federal governments have distributed only $3 billion, or less than 10% of the appropriated funds. What a fiasco!

The Cares Act was passed in March 2020 and in addition to relief funds, the act contained a 90-day moratorium to allow time for the funds to reach tenants and landlords. After the initial moratorium expired, the CDC issued several extensions to prevent evictions while tenants and landlord waited for the promised relief.

Now, Democrats want to make child care free. What could possibly go wrong? Will parents and child care providers have to wait over 16 months to get paid? Parents and their children will suffer if government takes over child care and fails to disburse funds in a timely manner.

Do you want to risk your children's care on a bet that checks will arrive on time?

Michael Ryan

Winston-Salem