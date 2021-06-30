WLET - Michael Ryan

A property tax increase affects almost every Winston-Salem family either directly or indirectly. Unfortunately, the added tax burden will fall hardest on retirees and others on fixed incomes, on working families already paying much more for gas and groceries, on renters as landlords will pass on the added tax expense to their tenants, on small businesses struggling to recover from COVID and on the city of Winston Salem as people and businesses moving into our area find that living outside the city limits reduces their property tax by half. Looks to me like we need more Republicans on the City Council as Republicans have become the party for working families and taxpayers.