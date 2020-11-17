WLET - Michael T. Walker - THURSDAY

It is past time for Republicans, especially those in Congress, to at long last show leadership and courage, and to demand that President Trump face reality, end his post-election tantrum, concede the election and cooperate in the transition to the new administration. Too long have Republicans ignored his studied and willful COVID negligence, his incessant lying, his chaotic foreign and trade policies, his disturbing coziness with Russian President Vladimir Putin, his petulant Pentagon and Department of Homeland Security purges, his infantile government via Twitter and his unethical setting of government policies for the benefit of his businesses. His delusional assault on the 2020 election, with his baseless and pre-cooked claims of fraud, is an assault on tens of millions of voters.