WLET - Michael Wilson

At the crossroads

It is no wonder that Republican legislators in Congress will not debunk the Big Lie, refuse to support a Jan. 6 commission to get at the truth, and continue to kowtow to the former president. The fact of the matter is that these legislators are simply following the wishes of their constituents who are continuously brainwashed by the likes of Fox News, etc., that the election of President Biden was fraudulent. The paranoia is so intense that Republican legislators are fearful for their own personal safety, besides the wrath of Trump.

The former president and his supporters continuously claim that the race was stolen despite the fact that this claim has repeatedly been denied by both Democratic and Republican officials, the courts in several states (and the Supreme Court), repeated recounts and by Trump's own Attorney General William Barr. This also includes the baseless claims of vote dumps and ballot fraud.

Despite all this, I have Republican friends who will remarkably defend this former president come hell or high water.