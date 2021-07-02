WLET - Michael Woods - TUESDAY

Of its own weight

I'm not worried about critical race theory at all. It'll fall of its own weight. Successful Black people and nearly all Asians and Jews are evidence that race doesn't cause everything and eventually that'll become clear.

Also, look at the assimilation of immigrant people who were mistreated at first — Irish, Scandinavians, Italians and others who were once viewed as "different, unwashed and smelly," but now we don't even notice them unless we think about family names, which we generally don't do. Like many other ideas, we'll try it on for a while and then its foolishness will become clear. And anyway, CRT will do no harm if presented as one idea among many. Again, its silliness will become obvious on its own.

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and Olympian Gwen Berry do more harm than help to their cause by alienating their potential allies — me, at least. I never had any racial prejudice that I was aware of, but these people will induce it if I don't guard myself. Being acquainted with various neighbors and others dispels the lunacy. We're all just people making our way.

Here's another one — 10 or a dozen of the people I flew with in the military didn't survive to the end of their service. We paid for our right to complain; these people didn't.