WLET - Michael Woods

Guns

My father was a B-17 pilot in World War II and bailed out of a burning airplane at 20,000 feet over Nazi Germany. I retired as a Marine officer. As an aviator, my weapons were bombs and rockets and such.

I have two sons. The elder was a paratrooper with the 82d Airborne in Desert Storm. The younger commanded a battery of self-propelled 155s in the Third Armored Cav (under H.R. McMaster, as it happens, and I met him at the command ceremony). Kenny did three tours in the Mideast. My little brother deployed at age 60 as a reservist.

I'm not much interested in having weapons myself, but I resent some draft-dodging politician like Joe Biden lecturing me about them and trying to restrict my rights.

Michael Woods

Kernersville