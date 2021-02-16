WLET - Michael Woods

A new party
So the N.C. Republican Party censured Sen. Richard Burr (“NC GOP censures Burr,” Feb. 16). Like other ex-Republicans, my reaction was, "Who needs 'em?" Whatever else we think of Burr's positions, he voted his conscience and no one should be censured for that.
Former President Trump has destroyed the Republican Party and like the Whigs with Abraham Lincoln, it's time for a new party. Maybe the libertarians? With an infusion of us ex-Republicans, they might become what we need.
Michael Woods
Kernersville