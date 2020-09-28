WLET - Michael Woods

Thirst for power

I was on YouTube recently looking at statements made by politicians when President Barack Obama nominated Judge Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court at the end of his term. All the Democrats then, including Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg herself, insisted that he had a right and an obligation to make a nomination while the Republicans said he shouldn't because of the impending election.

Now the roles are reversed and so are the positions taken by the same politicians.

There must be a lesson of some kind there; all I can think of is that none of them have principles, just a desire for power. May God save the United States!

Michael Woods

Kernersville