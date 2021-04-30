WLET - Michael Woods

‘Free stuff’

Last week I watched “Gone with the Wind” again and saw a depiction of post-war carpetbaggers promising the newly freed people “40 acres and a mule.” They said, “…and you’re going to become voters, and you’re going to vote like your friends vote.”

Now we have President Biden’s speech and his program is just like that — promise free stuff to keep himself and his friends in power. Rob from the successful few to buy votes from the many.

That seems to be the Democrats’ program — why should a person take one of the jobs that are posted all over town when there’s just as much to be made on enhanced unemployment benefits? Who else has noticed how little of the "infrastructure" program is for actual infrastructure and how much is for giveaways and make-work? Who else has noticed this: rich people don’t take from anyone; they have to give something to get paid.

Government takes. The Republicans used to be better but I'm not so sure any more. Maybe libertarian would be better?

Michael Woods

Kernersville