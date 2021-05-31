WLET - Michelle Clark

Freedom isn't free

Over the month of May (Mental Health Awareness Month), I focused on my mental health. I learned to start the day with a healthy routine. Mine now starts with water, protein, gratitude, prayer, music and a walk. I now do this before opening up social media or any email.

As Memorial Day weighs on my heart, I want to thank all the soldiers who lost their lives fighting for a nation they believe in. My freedom did not come without a price.

On my walk on Monday, I saw several U.S. flags, and this offers me hope. With a country so divided, I long for the patriotism we all felt after that horrible September day in 2001. I do not want more harm, don't want to get me wrong; I just want that feeling, where I am proud to be called an American. Let us let allow COVID to be our 9/11. Wake up! We have the military fighting for us right now.

I thank all the military and veterans. Let what you fought and are fighting for not be in vain. Let us stop all this political division and come up with solutions.

I also want to thank the media for working tirelessly through the past few years to bring news that is researched and fair to both sides.