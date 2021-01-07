WLET - Michelle Lande Clark

Make things happen

As we start a new year, we have the opportunity to make this world a healthier, less divided, friendlier place to live not only in 2021, but for generations to come!

It all starts with you, the person reading this. You can start by making the world healthier by exercising, eating healthier, going to your physicals, wearing your mask where required, washing your hands and encouraging others to do the same. Look beyond Covid, but there will always be sickness.

American pride is essential for us to become less divided. Write topoliticians, listen to the other side than yours. Know we are Americans first.

By being kind, you are making our country more friendly. There are many ideas on the internet of how to help others. Make it a new year's resolution to do something nice every day. Don't forget to thank people for the smallest of things and smile and keep a positive attitude.

Michelle Lande Clark

Pfafftown